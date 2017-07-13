4-year-old boy dies from injuries suffered in apartment fire

A 4-year-old boy has died after suffering serious injuries during a fire at the Warwick Apartments in Abilene on Wednesday.

The child, identified as Liam Hardy, died Wednesday night after he was airlifted to Lubbock.

The boy's mother, 27-year-old Ashley Hardy, is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

