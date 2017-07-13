Food for Thought: 7/13

It's time to check-in on this week's edition of Food for Thought.
Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of dozens of Lubbock restaurants this week, and they only found good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
RELATED LINK: Full report for 7/13
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.