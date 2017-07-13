Food for Thought: 7/13

It's time to check-in on this week's edition of Food for Thought.

Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of dozens of Lubbock restaurants this week, and they only found good news.

Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Blue Oasis Italian Ice at 5217 82nd

Burger King at 5401 N. MLK

Healthy Meals to Go at 5206 82nd

