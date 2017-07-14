Dimitrise Lyghts sentenced to federal prison for child sex trafficking

Dimitrise Lyghts, a 23-year-old Lubbock man,was sentenced on Friday to more than 24 years in federal prison for his role in a child sex trafficking case.

Lyghts pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a child in relation to pimping a 15-year-old Lubbock girl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. In addition to this sentence he must also register as a lifetime sex offender and serve a 10-year term of supervised release.

Court documents show that in late May 2016 Lyghts contacted the 15-year-old by Facebook asking to hangout. In June of 2016 Lyghts and a friend picked up the 15-year-old and another girl at an apartment complex in Lubbock.

There Lyghts gave the 15-year-old drugs and asked her to run an ad on Backpage, a classified advertising website, so they would be able to book a hotel room. After the ad was run a man contacted Lyghts and both arranged for a meeting with the girl in the hotel room.

It was there the girl was subjected to sexual acts for a fee that was paid to Lyghts.

From June 3, 2016 to June 7, 2016 Lyghts and co-defendant Marcelia Sanchez transported and provided several male customers to have sex with the young girl for fees; in most cases the fees were paid to Lyghts.

In February Sanchez was sentenced five years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, after she pleaded guilty in November of 2016.

“Make no mistake, the horrific crime of trafficking young girls for sex resides in the dark underbellies of even our best communities,” U.S. Attorney John Parker said in the release. “Together, we can get survivors the help they deserve, and ensure that traffickers who prey on the most vulnerable among us get the sentences they deserve.”

RELATED STORY: Child trafficking suspect in custody after Tuesday afternoon SWAT standoff

RELATED STORY: Lubbock man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

RELATED STORY: Voice of Hope offers guidelines for protecting kids from predators online

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.