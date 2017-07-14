Dimitrise Lyghts sentenced to federal prison for child sex trafficking

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.
A candlelight memorial and balloon release will be hosted for Madison Coe, a Lubbock girl who died after being electrocuted in a bath tub, at 6:30 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School located at 1111 Upland Ave on Saturday.
A candlelight memorial and balloon release will be hosted for Madison Coe, a Lubbock girl who died after being electrocuted in a bath tub, at 6:30 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School located at 1111 Upland Ave on Saturday.