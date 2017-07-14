CMN to host fundraiser, have opportunity to take photo with Fate and Furious cars

The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals will be hosting a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wal-Mart at 6315 82nd St.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase from local vendors. From noon to 2 p.m. they will have a water balloon throwing contest in which people can pay $1 to throw a balloon at Wal-Mart management.

From 3 to 4 p.m. there will also be an opportunity to have a picture taken with a car form the Fate and Furious movies.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.