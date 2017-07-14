Safety City to host drive-in night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Safety City to host drive-in night

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on July 21 Safety City will host a Summer Nights Drive-In featuring the movie 'Cars'

Guests are asked to arrive at Safety City, located at 4500 Avenue U, early with their skates, bicycles, big wheels and battery-powered cars and ride around, according to a news release. Then, at approximately dusk they will begin showing the movie "Cars."

Kids will be able to park their cars in front of the big screen and watch the movie. This event is free and open to the public.

