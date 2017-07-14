Spotlight on Ag: The risks of weather

Throughout the season, farmers keep an eye to the sky, praying for favorable weather. Dark clouds and the roll of thunder can mean beneficial rainfall for farmers, but severe storms often include hail, which can damage or destroy a crop in a matter of minutes.

Crop insurance is an essential risk management tool that helps keep farmers in business during those tough times. It helps growers recover some of their input costs, but it doesn’t replace what a crop could make.

Farmers have a lot on the line, and it’s all open to mother nature.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Plains Cotton Growers, I'm Mary Jane Buerkle.

