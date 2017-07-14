Volunteer groups headed to Anton to get damage assessment - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Volunteer groups headed to Anton to get damage assessment

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
ANTON, TX (KCBD) -

Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Lubbock Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster will be meeting at 9 a.m. at the Anton Senior Center, located at 201 Main St., to assess damages from a storm in early July.

Members will go door-to-door and gather numbers to figure out how much equipment and materials will be needed to help people repair their homes, according to a news release. 

After a July 4 storm ravaged the city, city leaders declared a state of disaster. It has been estimated that 100 percent of the city received extensive damages from the storms and about 60 percent of its residents do not have home owners insurance, so all costs will be directly on them.

However, the city council of Anton and its mayor, Blake Cates, have sent a declaration to the State of Texas for emergency relief. The city is also not eligible to receive disaster relief from federal funds because its population of 1,100 is too small.

