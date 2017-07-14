Balloon release to be hosted for Madison Coe Saturday

A candlelight memorial and balloon release will be hosted for Madison Coe at 6:30 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School located at 1111 Upland Ave on Saturday.

Coe was killed on Sunday after her cellphone and phone charger fell into her bath tub, electrocuting her while she was visiting family in Lovington, NM.

The balloon release will be after a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Kings Ridge Church of Christ, located at 4201 98th St.

The intent of the release is to share memories and talk about Coe's life. All of the balloons will be orange, Coe's favorite color.

Anyone who would like to attend is invited to the event.

