Balloon release to be hosted for Madison Coe Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Balloon release to be hosted for Madison Coe Saturday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Madison Coe (Source: Family members) Madison Coe (Source: Family members)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A candlelight memorial and balloon release will be hosted for Madison Coe at 6:30 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School located at 1111 Upland Ave on Saturday.

Coe was killed on Sunday after her cellphone and phone charger fell into her bath tub, electrocuting her while she was visiting family in Lovington, NM.

The balloon release will be after a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Kings Ridge Church of Christ, located at 4201 98th St. 

The intent of the release is to share memories and talk about Coe's life. All of the balloons will be orange, Coe's favorite color. 

Anyone who would like to attend is invited to the event. 

RELATED STORY: Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

RELATED STORY: Feds investigate role of products in teen's bathtub death

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:55:56 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:54:28 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  • Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:32 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:32:40 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:54:16 GMT

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

    •   
Powered by Frankly