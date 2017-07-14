Babe Ruth Exhibit coming to Slaton & Lubbock this weekend

Babe Ruth played Major League Baseball for 22 years from 1914 through 1935 and today, he is still considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

This weekend, the Traveling Babe Ruth Exhibit is coming to town. People can see Babe’s prized 1948 limousine and other items from his career.

The exhibit will be in Slaton at the Classic Car Show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then will be at Gene Messer Chevrolet at 1-27 & Loop 289 from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., it will be at Lone Star Sports Collectibles at 4825 50th st.

