6 Man D2 All-Stars ready to shine

Saturday night will be the six-man football finale for many area athletes as the D2 All-Star game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.

The West squad is loaded with talent from many of our small schools.

Bailey Steen/Wilson

Adrian Espinoza/Valley

Sheldon Burchett/ Jayton

Zack Stumbo/ Valley

Landon Roberts/ Guthrie

Manny Rosales/ Dawson

Juan Diaz/Sands

Trey Lucero/Petersburg

Gabriel Garcia/Guthrie

Tristen Benavidez/Jayton

Noah Morales/Jayton

Daniel Hinojosa and Robert Herrera from Amherst are on the West Coaching staff.

For Guthrie’s Landon Roberts, he’s thrilled to play one more game.

“It’s good to be back on the field," Roberts said. "It ended short for us last season so it’s good to be back out here and have a good group of guys on the team."



Dawson’s Manny Rosales had a big smile as he knew what an honor it is to play in this game.



"It means everything to me, getting picked to play in the all-star game means a lot and representing Dawson too," Rosales said.



Best of luck to the West in the D2 All-Star game Saturday night.

