The West Girls All-Stars go from foes to friends quickly

The West Girls All-Star basketball team was practicing hard curing practice at Midwestern State University.

They play the East in a 1A all-star game as part of six-man all star week in Wichita Falls.

Coached by O’Donnell’s Terry Collins, the girls on the West battled against each other during the season and now they are thrown together and need to immediately work as a team. O’Donnell’s Brooklyn Wilke said it was interesting at the start.

“At the beginning it was like, 'does she like me? Does she not? We played against each other.'" Wilke said. "Then it was like, No we are good. We are all friends. I feel like we already know our whole team because we just clicked. I feel like we played together forever."

Petersburg’s Madison Tarbet saw several girls she played against but immediately saw they all had the same goals and dreams.

“The very first meal we had together, we sat down. We kinda talked. Yeah I remember playing you because we almost got in a fight or yeah I didn't like you," Tarbet said. "There's people you play in the season and you leave that game thinking wow I do not like that perso, but then you meet them and you realize that you both are super competitive and both are just wanting to win and you just click and become really good friends. it just happens in like a day so I think that's cool.”

Lorenzo’s Alexis Rodriguez said it took some time getting comfortable, but the West is a strong team and they want to get out there beat the East.

“Its a new experience getting used to it. transferring from my old teammates to the girls I play against," Rodriguez said. "They're really good. We are all good. If we weren’t we wouldn’t be here called all-stars."

The area girls on the West are:

Lexi Villarreal/O’Donnell

Brooklyn Wilkie/O’Donnell

Madison Tarbet/Petersburg

Emily White/Spur

Savannah Young/Valley

Alexis Rodriguez/Lorenzo

On the boys side the West has several area athletes on the roster. The Boys all-star game is 2pm Saturday in Wichita Falls.

The West team includes:

Billy Castro/New Home

Matthew Delarosa/Dawson

Eric Garcia/Sands

Joseph Garibaldi/Paducah

We wish the girls and boys West squads good luck in Saturday’s all-star games.

