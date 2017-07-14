18-wheeler flips onto its side; traffic shut down near Loop and - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

18-wheeler flips onto its side; traffic shut down near Loop and Knoxville Ave.

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Police have blocked off an access road near the Loop 289 and Knoxville Avenue in northwest Lubbock after a semi-truck flipped on its side.

It is currently blocking off the pathways on the access road going to and from the Clovis Highway. Officials are still waiting on a wrecker service to remove the truck, which is said to be hauling batteries.

There was one minor injury reported at the scene. 

KCBD News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

  Papers reveal pot dealer's grisly confession to 4 slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:43:46 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:42:47 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill

    Friday, July 14 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-15 03:42:39 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.

