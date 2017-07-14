18-wheeler flips onto its side; traffic shut down near Loop and Knoxville Ave.

Police have blocked off an access road near the Loop 289 and Knoxville Avenue in northwest Lubbock after a semi-truck flipped on its side.

It is currently blocking off the pathways on the access road going to and from the Clovis Highway. Officials are still waiting on a wrecker service to remove the truck, which is said to be hauling batteries.

There was one minor injury reported at the scene.

KCBD News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

