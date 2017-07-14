Final preparations underway for the rescheduled 4th on Broadway fireworks show

The tens of thousands of people at Mackenzie Park who were disappointed by stormy weather on the 4th of July will get their spectacular show in the sky this weekend.

The 4th on Broadway crew was out there setting up the stage and preparing for the fireworks on Friday.

Colee Orf, 4th on Broadway executive director said it's even a little easier the second time around.

“It’s definitely been a process. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster with everything, but it’s a little easier this go around since we already had the ground work laid out,” said Orf.

The decision to reschedule was a no-brainer,and the extra time the 4th on Broadway crew was given to prepare for the show has been helpful.

“We’re all fresh and ready to go, and excited to make it happen. We’re all just really excited,” Orf said.

It was a group effort for everyone involved to get this thing rolling again.

“The city and all the sponsors and everybody have been a great help. It’s really great to see everyone come together to make this happen.”

And, even though it's not happening on the 4th of July, Orf said she still expects a good turnout.

“I think more people will come since even more people were out of town on the fourth," said Orf.

But, once again, there are possible rain chances in the forecast for Sunday, which has us wondering again; will it get rained out a second time?

“God willing, everything will work out. I'm just trying to not think about that outcome really too much right now. Just trying to keep the faith, and I think everything will work out how it needs to," said Orf.

The event is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. at Mackenzie Park, with the three-hour concert, followed by the Reagor-Dykes fireworks extravaganza.

Free parking will be available across the street off of Canyon Lake Drive, and off of Hickory Ave. and Fairgrounds.

