Long-delayed fireworks light up the sky at Mackenzie Park

An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
President Donald Trump's attorney says there was nothing illegal in the meeting Trump's eldest son had with a Russian lawyer during last year's presidential campaign.
A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.
The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to the president's base.
