Campos wins bloody war in Bellator 181 Headliner

Lubbock’s Derek Campos was pumped up fighting just five hours away in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Lubbock’s Derek Campos was pumped up fighting just five hours away in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
The West Girls All-Star basketball team was practicing hard curing practice at Midwestern State University.
The West Girls All-Star basketball team was practicing hard curing practice at Midwestern State University.
Saturday night will be the six-man football finale for many area athletes as the D2 All-Star game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.
Saturday night will be the six-man football finale for many area athletes as the D2 All-Star game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Wichita Falls.
Babe Ruth played Major League Baseball for 22 years from 1914 through 1935 and today, he is still considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time.
Babe Ruth played Major League Baseball for 22 years from 1914 through 1935 and today, he is still considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time.