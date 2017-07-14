West All Stars win in D1 Football game

The West All Stars scored early and often and topped the East 67-53 in Wichita Falls Friday night in the first of 4 all-star games this weekend.

Whiteface’s Jonathan Rivas had a 40-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Paducah’s Kameron Todd had 4 touchdowns in the first half and Borden County’s Corbin Sumners had a big game for the West.

In the end, the offensive MVP went to Bishop Norman of Zephyr in a losing effort for the East. Happy’s Karson Bryan took the defensive MVP honors.

Other area athletes on the West were Ira’s Anthony Sosa; Colton McNabb of Ropes; and Angel Morales and Abram Carlos of Hart.

Saturday in Wichita Falls it’s the girls and boys basketball games starting at noon at Midwestern State University and then the D2 All Star football game at 7:30 p.m.

