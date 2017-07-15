Boil Water Notice issued for Spur

Officials from the city of Spur have issued a boil water notice effective immediately.
With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.
