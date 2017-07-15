Boil Water Notice issued for Spur - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil Water Notice issued for Spur

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
SPUR, TX (KCBD) -

Officials from the city of Spur have issued a boil water notice effective immediately.

There has been no indication of what caused this, but officials say the notice will remain in place indefinitely, according to the Spur City Secretary Laura Adams.

