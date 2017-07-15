Suspicious death at Commanders Palace incites homicide investigation

Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.
With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
A Russian-American lobbyist has now confirmed he also was present for a meeting with President Donald Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman, another shift in an ongoing story bedeviling the White House.
White House budget office says budget deficit to be larger than expected this year by $99 billion.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
