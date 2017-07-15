Suspicious death at Commanders Palace incites homicide investigation

The Lubbock Police Department's Homicide Investigators are currently looking into a suspicious death at the Commanders Palace Mobile Home Park located at 6801 19th St.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after it was reported there was a dead body at the mobile home park, according to a news release from LPD. Investigators have found the circumstances surrounding this persons death suspicious.

There have been no other details released at this time. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

