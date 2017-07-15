High speed chase ends in Slaton, law enforcement agencies stuck in stand-off

A man is currently surrounded by police after he led them on a high-speed pursuit from Scurry County, near Abilene, all the way to Slaton.

Officers attempted to stop the Ford pickup after he was pulled-over for a traffic violation, Brian Witt, Department of Public Safety Lieutenant, said.

The pursuit started at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers followed the man all through Garza and Scurry until it made a stop in Slaton, presumably because the man ran out of gas.

Officers are still on the scene at the moment.

"We did determine that the pickup is stolen, and there's one occupant," Witt said. "And we do believe at this time that occupant is armed, so parts of U.S. 84 have been diverted."

At the moment the Lubbock Sheriff's Office, SWAT, DPS Special response and the Slaton Police Department are on the scene. All of those agencies have set up a perimeter around the suspect as he is still sitting in the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials were able to take the suspect into custody around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

