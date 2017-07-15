Suspect in custody after Saturday night standoff outside Slaton

A suspect is now in custody after a high-speed pursuit that started in Scurry County, near Abilene, and ended in a law enforcement standoff outside Slaton on Saturday night.

Lt. Bryan Witt with Texas DPS said officers attempted to stop the Ford pickup after the driver was pulled over for a traffic violation.

The pursuit started at approximately 8:57 p.m. Officers followed the truck all through Garza and Scurry until it made a stop in Slaton, presumably because the vehicle ran out of gas.

Officers one the scene reported that the driver had a revolver in his hand while still inside of the vehicle.

"We did determine that the pickup is stolen, and there's one occupant," Witt said. "And we do believe at this time that occupant is armed, so parts of U.S. 84 have been diverted."

The Lubbock Sheriff's Office, SWAT, DPS Special response and the Slaton Police Department were all called to the scene, where they set up a perimeter around the suspect.

Law enforcement officials were able to take the suspect into custody around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The name of the suspect has not been released as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.