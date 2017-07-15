Suspect in custody after Saturday night standoff outside Slaton

A suspect is now in custody after a high-speed pursuit that started in Scurry County, near Abilene, and ended in a law enforcement standoff outside Slaton on Saturday night.
A Russian-American lobbyist has now confirmed he also was present for a meeting with President Donald Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman, another shift in an ongoing story bedeviling the White House.
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.
Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.
Police are looking at alcohol as a factor in the crash that wedged the vehicle underneath the train.
