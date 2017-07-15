One dead after Friday Nolan County crash on Highway 70

Multiple emergency officials have been on the scene of a high-speed police chase from Abilene.
A man is currently surrounded by police after he led them on a high-speed pursuit from Scurry County, near Abilene, all the way to Slaton.
With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
For more than 100 people, they came to celebrate Madison Coe’s life at Terra Vista Middle School. The place where she shined on the basketball court, in the band hall, and in the classroom.
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.
Trump administration seeks additional Supreme Court ruling on travel ban after federal judge issues an order favorable to refugees.
