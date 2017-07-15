One dead after Friday Nolan County crash on Highway 70

Multiple people are in serious condition and one person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Nolan County about eight miles south of Sweetwater.

The incident happened a little before 5 p.m. Friday when a 2008 Dodge Durango containing four passengers was traveling northbound on Highway 70.

The driver, Evan Wayne Barney, a 31-year-old man from Belton, lost control of the vehicle and skidded into the southbound lanes of the highway hitting a 2011 Kia Forte, driven by Joseph Eric Boyles, a 25-year-old from Buda.

The collision caused Barney's vehicle to roll on its top. Once officials arrived they pronounced a passenger of the Kia, Connie Marie Lee, a 41-year-old woman from Buda, dead at the scene.

Passengers in Barney's vehicle included Athena Barney, an 8-year-old; Autumn Barney, a 6-year-old and Easton Barney, all of whom were taken to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with serious injuries. Evan Barney also went to the same hospital, but is currently in stable condition.

Boyles was also transported to Hendrick but is currently in critical condition. 6-year-old Kalleja Hurtado, a passenger in the Kia, was transported to University Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

The crash is currently under investigation by Nolan County authorities.

