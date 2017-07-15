Clyde Parham enters Six Man Hall of Fame

Tonight In Wichita Falls, Clyde Parham entered the Six Man Hall of Fame.

Winning 168 games in his career pales in comparison to the number of young life's he help mold over his coaching career.

Parham coached at Silverton, Wilson, Jayton, Strawn, Throckmorton and Sterling City.

Parham's plan when he started coaching was to "be the winningest coach in history, even if I never win a game. He says God used his coaching as a ministry to all of those that he had on his teams.

Congrats to Coach Parham.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.