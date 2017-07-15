Clyde Parham enters Six Man Hall of Fame

With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
Tonight In Wichita Falls, Clyde Parham entered the Six Man Hall of Fame.
A fan at Wimbledon got a little more than he bargained for after shouting some advice to one of the players.
Lubbock’s Derek Campos was pumped up fighting just five hours away in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
