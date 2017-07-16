Honoring the life of Madison Coe

For more than 100 people, they came to celebrate Madison Coe’s life at Terra Vista Middle School. The place where she shined on the basketball court, in the band hall, and in the classroom.

People gathered at the cite at around 6:30 p.m. to pay their respects.

“I think it’s just more, showing that everyone can come together over this and how much Maddison was loved,” Storey Muse,older sister of Maddison Coe, said.

Storey Muse says, tonight is all about honoring her little sister’s life.

“It’s a sad day, but we aren’t making this a sad day,” Muse said. “You know with funeral services, they expect you to mourn. We are mourning, but not in the traditional way. We are trying to celebrate her life, and not mourn over it.”

“She is very bright and intelligent, she is never negative and always positive,” Muse said. “She never did anything, or said anything to make her a bad person. She was very smart, a smart person.”

And the balloons at tonight’s release, truly represented how bright and loved Maddison Coe was.

“Maddison’s favorite colors were orange, coral, and blue. So, I see everybody expressing how bright she was, with those bright colors. Just really represents the impact she has made on their life’s,” Muse said.

It’s that impact that brought these people together for a balloon release to show Maddison’s family, love and support.

“Just the support makes it better to get over her loss, just a bit easier,” Muse said. “It’s going to take a long time, but the support of everyone has been great.”

