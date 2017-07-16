Will rain affect those Sunday night fireworks?

Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a shot birdie putt on the final hole to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open.
Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
The concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday night has been canceled, but the fireworks are still expected to go on after dark around 10 p.m.
The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to the president's base.
