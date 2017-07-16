I Beat Pete: Slide N’ Slide Baseball vs. New Deal

This week's challenge was perfect for the hot weather, Slip N' Slide Baseball against the New Deal Lions.

We played out in the outfield of Lion field. Four Slip N' Slides were placed around. If you hit the ball, you had to slide and get a body part in the pool to be safe. You could also be pegged with the foam baseball and be out.

New Deal baseball had a great season under Head Coach Jason Ybarra, making another playoff run. Now they tried to beat Pete in a fun and refreshing challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

