Lubbock mourns passing of Dwayne Clanton, former owner of Tom & Bingo's

We are learning about the death of a familiar name and face here in the Hub City.

Former pit boss and owner of Tom and Bingo's BBQ, Dwayne Clanton, has passed away.

Clanton had been battling an auto immune disease.

Clanton's parents opened the restaurant in the early 1950s and it has stayed in the family ever since.

