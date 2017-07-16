Lubbock mourns passing of Dwayne Clanton, former owner of Tom & Bingo's

A rural fire chief says at least four people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
Oscar-winning character actor Martin Landau won three Golden Globes and played a master of disguise in the original Mission: Impossible television series.
Former pit boss and owner of Tom and Bingo's BBQ, Dwayne Clanton, has passed away.
