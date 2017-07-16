Lubbock mourns passing of Dwayne Clanton, former owner of Tom & - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock mourns passing of Dwayne Clanton, former owner of Tom & Bingo's

Dwayne Clanton (Source: KCBD File Photo) Dwayne Clanton (Source: KCBD File Photo)
Tom & Bingo's (Source: KCBD Photo) Tom & Bingo's (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We are learning about the death of a familiar name and face here in the Hub City.

Former pit boss and owner of Tom and Bingo's BBQ, Dwayne Clanton, has passed away.

Clanton had been battling an auto immune disease.

Clanton's parents opened the restaurant in the early 1950s and it has stayed in the family ever since.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly