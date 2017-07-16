Memorial services scheduled for Dwayne Clanton, former owner of - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Memorial services scheduled for Dwayne Clanton, former owner of Tom & Bingo's

Dwayne Clanton (Source: Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers) Dwayne Clanton (Source: Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers)
Dwayne Clanton (Source: KCBD File Photo) Dwayne Clanton (Source: KCBD File Photo)
Tom & Bingo's (Source: KCBD Photo) Tom & Bingo's (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We are learning about the death of a familiar name and face here in the Hub City.

Former pit boss and owner of Tom and Bingo's BBQ, Dwayne Clanton, has passed away at the age of 62.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd St. The funeral service will be Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rock City Church, 5979 4th St. Graveside service will be on Thursday, July 20 at Resthaven Memorial Park, 5740 19th St.

Clanton had been battling an auto immune disease.

Clanton's parents opened the restaurant in the early 1950s and it has stayed in the family ever since.

