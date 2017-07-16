KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Local Sports

The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down all things local sports. Like, Lubbock-native Derek Campos winning Bellator 181, and Steven Gingery pitching for the USA Collegiate National Team. As well as, a look at Texas Tech's renovated locker room, and Tech Tennis released their schedule for next season.
