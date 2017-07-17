Lubbock native David Bolden Wins 89th West Texas Amateur

Lubbock's David Bolen wins the 89th West Texas Amateur by a nine-shot victory at his home course at Lubbock Country Club. He carded a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to etch his name onto the West Texas Golf Association trophy.

Bolen made par on his first five holes and found his rhythm on the par-5 sixth. He made birdie and followed it with another on the par-4 sixth.

“I made those putts that you have to make inside that five to six-foot range,” said Bolen, a 2002 Texas Tech University graduate. “I put that together and it turned out to be a pretty good week.”

