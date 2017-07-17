Police identify victim in Commander's Palace suspicious death - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department's Homicide Investigators have released the name of the victim in a suspicious death that happened at the Commanders Palace Mobile Home Park located at 6801 19th St. on Saturday.

Police officers were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after it was reported there was a body at the mobile home park, according to a news release from LPD. Investigators have found the circumstances surrounding 32-year-old Marian Daniel King's death suspicious.

There have been no other details released at this time. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

