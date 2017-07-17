Police identify victim in Commander's Palace suspicious death

Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
Event company Gather by Autry and Lubbock Street Gourmet have teamed up to transform a 20-year reunion into a fundraiser for area homeless. Autry Freeman is the owner and creative director of Gather by Autry and launched the event company about six months ago. Freeman said she started this company with the intent of benefiting the Lubbock community.
