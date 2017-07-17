Police identify victim in suspicious death at Commander's Palace

The Lubbock Police Department's Homicide Investigators have released the name of the victim in a suspicious death that happened at the Commanders Palace Mobile Home Park located at 6801 19th St. on Saturday.

Police officers were called to the scene at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after it was reported there was a body at the mobile home park, according to a news release from LPD. Investigators have found the circumstances surrounding 32-year-old Marian Daniel King's death suspicious.

According to the Seminole Sentinel, King was a native of Seminole and graduated from Seminole High School in 2005. His Facebook account indicates that he was the owner of A-1 Taxi Cab service in Lubbock.

