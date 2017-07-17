Police searching for vehicle related to Commander's Palace homicide

Homicide Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect vehicle related to what they're now calling a homicide that happened on Saturday afternoon at Commander's Palace.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of 19th Street around 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of a body found at the mobile home park.

Police say 32-year-old Marian Daniel King's death was considered suspicious and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are currently searching for a stolen 2007 White Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck related to this homicide investigation, TX plates HKD 2871.

The truck has a black headache rack and a black tool box. There is a dent in the driver's side rear bumper.

According to the Seminole Sentinel, King was a native of Seminole and graduated from Seminole High School in 2005. His Facebook account indicates that he was the owner of A-1 Taxi Cab service in Lubbock.

