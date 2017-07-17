2017 Cattle Baron's Ball set for Saturday, July 22nd - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2017 Cattle Baron's Ball set for Saturday, July 22nd

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: 2017 Cattle Baron's Ball) (Source: 2017 Cattle Baron's Ball)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The 2017 Cattle Baron's ball is on Saturday July 22nd.

It's a one of a kind evening with food, dancing, auctions, and more all helping the American Cancer society fight something that effects so many of us and our loved ones.

Abby Scioli with the American Cancer Society visited our set to talk about what they're expecting for this year's event.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:36:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:43:52 GMT

    Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. 

    Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. 

  • Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

    Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:28 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:39:42 GMT

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

  • Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:38:05 GMT

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    •   
Powered by Frankly