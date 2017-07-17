Six Flags Fiesta Texas debuts 'Drop of Doom' virtual reality experience

The country's first-ever drop tower virtual reality attraction made it's debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

It's a thrilling, immersive encounter with giant, mutant spiders. We spoke with Fiesta Texas communications manager Sydne Purvis, and top roller coaster and theme park expert Tim Baldwin about the ride.

"You'll dawn a headset, a Samsung gear VR headset, once you do that you're totally immersed in a 360 degree world, in this case you're doing battle against giant mutant spiders," said Purvis.

"The scream tower is 20 stories but in the virtual world it's 100 stories, so 200 feet wasn't enough, they take us up 1,000 feet in this virtual world, and as Sydne said, you're attacked by spiders and it's just insane, it really plays upon a lot of fears, so I think the bravest of guests are really going to find this quite the adventure," said Baldwin.

