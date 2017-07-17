Companies team up to transform reunion into fundraiser for area homeless

Gather by Autry transforms reunion into fundraiser (Source: Gather by Autry)

Event company Gather by Autry and Lubbock Street Gourmet have teamed up to transform a 20-year reunion into a fundraiser for area homeless.

Autry Freeman is the owner and creative director of Gather by Autry and launched the event company about six months ago.

Freeman said she started this company with the intent of benefiting the Lubbock community.

Freeman said she often takes the leftover floral arrangements from weddings and events and recycles them to create smaller arrangements, taking them to local nursing homes.

Freeman said she also donates food and decorations to non-profits on the South Plains.

When Lubbock High School's class of 1997 hired Freeman's company to plan their 20-year reunion, she worked with organizers to brainstorm how to transform the event into a fundraiser.

"Lubbock High has always been community-minded so they were excited to participate in the community impact components of my business," Freeman said.

Freeman took the traditional banquet and turned it into a fundraiser for Lubbock Street Gourmet, a charity food truck that provides restaurant quality meals for the homeless and less fortunate in the Lubbock area.

Michael Seymore is the Director of Communications for Lubbock Street Gourmet and said their main goal is to connect people to social services.

Seymore said they use food donations to build relationships with people in the community to find out what they need to get back on their feet.

Lubbock Street Gourmet partners with churches and charitable organizations to offer a weekly food truck meal and assistance to area homeless.

They park a food truck in rotating locations around the city, handing out free meals.

When donations exceed the cost of providing meals, the excess funds collected are used to buy groceries to donate on site.

A $100 donation can provide around 75 meals.

Seymore and Freeman hope the community, even if they are not Lubbock High alumni, will donate to this cause.

To make a donation, call Lubbock Street Gourmet at (806) 620-9761.

Call (806) 401-4514 to learn more about the new Lubbock event company, Gather by Autry.

Sponsors of the fundraiser are: Gather by Autry, Chef Sara North, Shamrock Foods, Kingstreet Pub and Queen of Tarts Bakery, La Sirena, and Vino Vicolo.

