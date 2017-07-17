TRAFFIC ALERT: TTU cleaning up construction spill at Flint Ave. - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: TTU cleaning up construction spill at Flint Ave. between 18th & 19th

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech police and TTU Environmental Health and Safety are asking drivers to avoid Flint Ave. between 18th and 19th Streets as they clean up a construction spill.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:36:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:43:52 GMT

    Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. 

    Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. 

  • Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

    Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:28 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:39:42 GMT

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

    A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.

  • Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-07-17 07:26:09 GMT
    Monday, July 17 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:38:05 GMT

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    •   
Powered by Frankly