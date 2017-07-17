Patrick Mahomes raises more than $12,000 with charity autographs

Former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes returned to Lubbock for the first time since the 2017 NFL Draft.
Lubbock's David Bolen wins the 89th West Texas Amateur by a nine-shot victory at his home course at Lubbock Country Club.
Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open for her first LPGA Tour victory.
All eyes were on Kliff Kingsbury at Big 12 Media Days at The Star in Frisco. After a 5-7 season, the Red Raiders coaching staff knows this team must show improvement in 2017. Kliff was bombarded with questions about the Texas Tech pigskin program Monday morning.
Roger Federer is going for No. 8 at Wimbledon.
