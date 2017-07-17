Patrick Mahomes raises more than $12,000 with charity autographs

Former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes returned to Lubbock for the first time since the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mahomes signed autographs at McGavock Nissan in order to raise money for the Team Luke Foundation, as well as High Point Village. The event raised more than $12,000 for the two charities.

Mahomes said he is excited to be back in the town he calls home, but he is ready for camp to start.

"I've been really busy but at the same time it's been awesome," said Mahomes. "Just to be able to be a professional football player, it was always the dream, but now it's all about working to get better every single day."

