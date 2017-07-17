Body Bronze II closes its doors as owner heads to LPD academy

The owner of a Lubbock tanning salon that abruptly closed its doors last week is training for a new career.

NewsChannel has confirmed that David Dyess, owner of Body Bronze, is enrolled in the Lubbock Police Academy.

Last week, the Body Bronze store on 82nd Street closed its doors for good, without giving clients or their landlord any warning.

Many members were upset by the news, especially those who had prepaid for services.

Scott Womack, with Coldwell Banker Commercial, said Dyess has at least three years left on his lease.

Womack has not heard from Dyess, but has heard from his lawyer, Gwynn Martin. We tried reaching out Dyess' lawyer but did not hear back as of Monday night.

NewsChannel 11 also reached out to the Lubbock Police Department regarding the employment of Dyess.

LPD said: The Lubbock Police Department has become aware that a Lubbock Police Department Academy recruit is potentially involved in a private civil matter regarding the closing of a local business (Body Bronze). At this time the situation appears to be only a private civil matter and does not appear to have any bearing on this recruit’s standing in the Academy, or his employment with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department will revisit the situation for any bearing on the recruit’s status as necessary.

