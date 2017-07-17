Hot, humid, but a little drier this week

As our rain chances head down, the afternoon temps will climb higher.

You can expect daytime readings in the low to mid 90s for all of the South Plains this week. However, slightly drier air will return to the region, allowing for higher temps, but at least the humidity levels will be slightly lower.

Not much change in the overnight lows as they will vary from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees for all of the region, including Lubbock.

Isolated storms could develop the next few days, but the first chance of at least a 20 percent chance will come on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Looks like summer has settled in, at least for this week.

