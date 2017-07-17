Texas Legislature begins Special Session

Lawmakers are getting ready to kick off the 30-day session called by Governor Abbott.

In those 30 days, lawmakers have about 20 agenda items to cover. Of those 20 items, Abbott has said Property Tax Reform is number one on his list.

Abbott is wanting to cut property taxes by requiring local governments to get voter approval for tax increases of five percent.

Right now, local governments can raise tax rates up to eight percent without a rollback election.

"A lot of cities and towns have come out against the property tax reform that's been proposed at least in the Senate because it would trigger elections if local jurisdictions tried to raise your property taxes above the certain level. They say the senate hands down unfunded mandates and they have to find the money somewhere," said Alana Rocha with The Texas Tribune.

The Bathroom Bill has also been named a priority issue for the special session.

The proposed legislation would make transgender Texans use the bathroom listed on their birth certificate.

State Representative, Doc Anderson, of Waco, supports the Bathroom Bill and says it's important to protect women and children.

"With the ladies, it is so important because if they're pregnant or if they're nursing, if they want to talk to their children, that is the secure space in restroom public facilities," Anderson said.

Abbott has urged lawmakers to go "20 for 20" and pass all of his priorities.

