ATMOS says gas leak contained - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

ATMOS says gas leak contained

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

ATMOS Energy says they have secured the leak at Main and Ave J as of 4:30 p.m. LP&L is working to restore the power to all the affected buildings.

Traffic was blocked off from Avenue J to Avenue K between Main Street and Broadway. 11 buildings were evacuated, but most of the buildings in the area are vacant. The power was turned off for the block, so Lubbock Power and Light is also on the scene. In total, 15 businesses are being affected. 

They received the call of the gas line break around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Captain Ivy with LFR says they discovered crews hit a service line going into one of the buildings in the area. This is an older area, and so they hit a metal pipe. They had to get parts from Midland for the repair. 

Captain Ivy also says most of the gas line breaks we've seen lately are due to mismarked lines or crews digging too closely to the lines. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • 'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump declares as GOP plan collapses

    'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump declares as GOP plan collapses

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:17:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:07 AM EDT2017-07-19 06:07:44 GMT

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

  • Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

    Trump had second conversation with Putin in Germany

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:47:05 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:58:56 GMT

    President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.

    President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.

  • Lawyer: Russian developer's staffer also at Trump Tower meet

    Lawyer: Russian developer's staffer also at Trump Tower meet

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:27:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-07-19 05:57:48 GMT

    A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.

    A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly