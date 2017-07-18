ATMOS says gas leak contained, LP&L working to restore power downtown

Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.
Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.
President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.