ATMOS says gas leak contained, LP&L working to restore power downtown

ATMOS Energy says they have secured the leak at Main and Ave J as of 5:45 p.m. LP&L is working to restore the power to all the affected buildings.

Traffic was blocked off from Avenue J to Avenue K between Main Street and Broadway. 11 buildings were evacuated, but most of the buildings in the area are vacant. The power was turned off for the block, so Lubbock Power and Light is also on the scene. In total, 15 businesses are being affected.

They received the call of the gas line break around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Captain Ivy with LFR says they discovered crews hit a service line going into one of the buildings in the area. This is an older area, and so they hit a metal pipe. They had to get parts from Midland for the repair.

Please avoid the area until the line is repaired and the scene is cleared. We will update you when the repairs are done and the roads are back open.

Captain Ivy also says most of the gas line breaks we've seen lately are due to mismarked lines or crews digging too closely to the lines.

