Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of natural gas main break

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue and Atmos Energy are on the scene of a natural gas main break in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Crews are monitoring levels around the area. They blocked off from Avenue J to Avenue K between Main Street and Broadway. 11 buildings were evacuated, but most of the buildings in the area are vacant. The power was turned off for the block, so Lubbock Power and Light is also on the scene. In total, 15 businesses are being affected. 

They received the call of the gas line break around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Captain Ivy with LFR says they discovered crews hit a service line going into one of the buildings in the area. This is an older area, and so they hit a metal pipe. They had to get parts from Midland for the repair. 

As of about 11:45 am, Captain Ivy said the repairs should take about an hour and a half.

Please avoid the area until the line is repaired and the scene is cleared. We will update you when the repairs are done and the roads are back open. 

Captain Ivy also says most of the gas line breaks we've seen lately are due to mismarked lines or crews digging too closely to the lines. 

