Preston Manor launches Home + Hound initiative

Preston Manor, the community that hosted the 2017 Spring Tour of Homes and built the region’s first dog park proudly announces their Home + Hound Initiative.

The brainchild of Preston Manor’s Developer and Managing Partner, Robert Holmes, in collaboration with the Humane Society of West Texas, Home + Hound awards a free canine companion to residents who purchase a new home within the community this summer.

"An owner of 3 dogs myself, I know how much joy pets add to our daily lives," noted Holmes. "Creating the dog park that provides room to roam where owners and their dogs can socialize and get outside was a no brainer. The Home + Hound program naturally followed that decision by partnering new families to our community with their new best friend, via a collaboration with the Humane Society of West Texas. Best kind of win/win."

The process and guidelines are fairly simple:

Buy a new home in Preston Manor.

Present proof of closing to the Main Office at Preston Manor’s Amenity Center.

Pick up certificate for pet adoption.

Go to Petsmart any Saturday 10a – 5p or Sunday 12p – 4p when the Humane Society of West Texas have adoptable pets on site.

Select a dog that isn’t considered ‘potentially aggressive’ by our insurance company. (More details online).

Humane Society invoices Preston Manor & we pay the adoption fees.

The Humane Society makes sure your new puppy has the most recent shots, is spayed or neutered, chip registered, and ready for adoption.

Take your new puppy for a run in the dog park!

Learn more at http://prestonmanor.com/home-hound/