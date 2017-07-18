State Troopers seize 7 lbs of meth during traffic stop near Sham - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

State Troopers seize 7 lbs of meth during traffic stop near Shamrock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than seven pounds of methamphetamine Saturday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Wheeler County, which is east of Amarillo and close to the Texas/Oklahoma border.

Around 5 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2016 Dodge Dart traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation. The trooper then found seven vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside the car. The methamphetamine is worth approximately $637,000.

The driver, Gilivaldo Gutierrez Torres, 24, of Phoenix, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. Gutierrez Torres was transported and booked into the Wheeler County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Phoenix to Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts food stamps

    House budget blueprint boosts military, cuts food stamps

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-07-18 09:46:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:08:23 GMT

    Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.

    Conservatives want larger cuts to so-called mandatory programs, while moderates are blanching at voting to cut popular programs such as food stamps.

  • Community awaits answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

    Community awaits answers in fatal Minnesota police shooting

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:16 AM EDT2017-07-18 05:16:48 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:08:20 GMT

    Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

    Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

  • 'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

    'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 3:17 AM EDT2017-07-18 07:17:19 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-07-18 18:07:42 GMT

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly