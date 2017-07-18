State Troopers seize 7 lbs of meth during traffic stop near Shamrock

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than seven pounds of methamphetamine Saturday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Wheeler County, which is east of Amarillo and close to the Texas/Oklahoma border.

Around 5 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2016 Dodge Dart traveling east on I-40 near Shamrock, for a traffic violation. The trooper then found seven vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine inside the car. The methamphetamine is worth approximately $637,000.

The driver, Gilivaldo Gutierrez Torres, 24, of Phoenix, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug. Gutierrez Torres was transported and booked into the Wheeler County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Phoenix to Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.