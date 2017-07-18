Lubbock police searching for suspect seen in stolen vehicle

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect seen in a stolen vehicle back on May 28.

The vehicle was stolen from the 3000 block of 137th Street. Police say the suspect was last seen with the vehicle at Stripes located at 3401 Clovis Road.

If you can help identify this person, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

You can view the video on here on Facebook.

