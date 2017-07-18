14-year-old girl killed, 10-year-old at UMC after Mitchell Count - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

14-year-old girl killed, 10-year-old at UMC after Mitchell County rollover

(Source: Department of Public Safety) (Source: Department of Public Safety)
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A 14-year-old girl has died and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition at UMC after a tire blew out and caused a rollover on IH-20 on Sunday just before 8 p.m.

Texas DPS tells us seven people were traveling east on IH-20 in their 2005 Chrysler Town and Country when the left rear tire blew out.

They say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went into a side skid, slid into the south barrow ditch, and rolled over several times.

14-year-old Belen Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. 10-year-old Joselyn Renteriaz suffered serious/incapacitating injuries and was taken to UMC in Lubbock.

This crash is still under investigation.

    Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

    Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.

    Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.

