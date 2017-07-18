14-year-old girl killed, 10-year-old at UMC after Mitchell County rollover

A 14-year-old girl has died and a 10-year-old girl is in serious condition at UMC after a tire blew out and caused a rollover on IH-20 on Sunday just before 8 p.m.

Texas DPS tells us seven people were traveling east on IH-20 in their 2005 Chrysler Town and Country when the left rear tire blew out.

They say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went into a side skid, slid into the south barrow ditch, and rolled over several times.

14-year-old Belen Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. 10-year-old Joselyn Renteriaz suffered serious/incapacitating injuries and was taken to UMC in Lubbock.

This crash is still under investigation.

