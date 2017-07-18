Shawn Harrison leaving Valley to coach at O’Donnell

After seven years of coaching the boy's basketball team at Valley, Shawn Harrison has made a move and is the new boys hoop coach at O'Donnell.

"It was just a great opportunity for our family. It's a little closer to our home. We grew up in Whiteface, my wife and I, and it gave us a chance to come back to the Lubbock area where we both went to school. It's a chance to build a program."

Having won over 350 games in his career, Harrison is excited to take over in O'Donnell where they have a beautiful year-old gym, the Eagles Nest.

"During the interview was the first time I had seen it. I had heard about it. I walked in there and I was like wow! It's a beautiful place and a place I think we can get some things done."

Harrison enjoyed his 7 years with the kids in Turkey and Quitaque at Valley and hopes to bring those winning ways and work ethic to O'Donnell.

"Great years. Great kids. Kids that work hard and know how to win. That's key, When you think you can win, you're going to do it. I think that's what I'm going to have to get across to the O'Donnell kids is how to expect to win. An expectation of being a champion. I'm glad to be home and back in the area."

Best of luck to Coach Harrison.

