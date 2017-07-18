Lubbock man indicted, charged with intoxicated manslaughter - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged with intoxicated manslaughter

Maxwell Ezell, 24 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Maxwell Ezell, 24 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

24-year-old Maxwell Lee Ezell was indicted for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle on Tuesday, following a deadly crash back in March.

Police tell us Ezell was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound in in the 6200 block of 19th Street when he struck the back of a Mazda traveling west in front of him.

The Mazda came a stop in the 6300 block of 19th Street. The Camaro continued traveling and struck the back of a Ford pickup truck stopped at the northbound stop sign at 1900 Kewanee.

The driver of the Mazda, a 55-year-old Tanya Jones, was taken by ambulance to UMC. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ezell is out of jail on $75,000 bond after having his vehicle fitted with a breathalyzer device by Lubbock County Pre-Trial Services.

