Consider This: Talk to your children about cell phone safety

Our story about 14-year-old Madison Coe, who was killed when electrocuted while using her cell phone in the bathtub, hit very close to home with me, just like it did with many of you.

I applaud the love and courage of Madison's family, who opened their home and hearts to us by telling the story of her life and the details of her unfortunate death.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family for their loss.

After hearing Madison's story, how many of us said to ourselves or our spouse, "but for the grace of God that could have been one of mine?"

That's why I sat down with my three boys, one of whom is Madison Coe's age, to talk with them about the dangers of water and electricity.

Consider this...take a few minutes to talk with your children about cell phone safety.

Explain to them that water-poof does not mean water-safe.

Chargers and electric cords must be kept away from sinks, baths and pools. Phones should never be used in the bath.

When used properly, a phone is a wonderful device, but, remember, there's nothing here that can't wait!

